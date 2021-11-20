Dr. McCullough Doesn’t Think Vaccines Work and Calls To Shift Attention on Early Treatment

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11/12/2021 Dr. McCullough points out that the minimum accepted standard of vaccine should provide minimum one year and at least 50% protection. However neither the Pfizer, Modena or AstraZeneca vaccines provide sufficient and lasting protection, nor adjusted for Delta variant and research shows they all wane significantly after 6 months