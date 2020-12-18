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Restaurant Workers Protest Lockdown in Times Square
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56 views • December 18, 2020
The December 14 closure of indoor dining, by NY Governor Cuomo, put hundreds of workers out of a job, in the weeks before Christmas. Even though the spread of COVID is extremely minimal from these gatherings, the orders seem pointless to many who are doing their best to be safe, but also feed their families. Call Governor Cuomo and tell him to STOP these Lockdowns.
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