For those Jabbed or knowing someone Jabbed wanting a treatment to remove graphene from their body.

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Richardo Delgardo, who is a part of La Quinta Columna, has successfully tested an inexpensive way to remove magnetic graphene nano-particles from the human body after they were injected via a covid jab (aka vaccine). If you know someone who has had a Pfizer, Moderna, or Astra Zeneca covid-jab, which all contain graphene oxide nanoparticles, or whose body now sticks to magnets, then they need to see this video so that they can get rid of the magnetic nano-particles. You will see him describe what to do.
This video contains subtitles.