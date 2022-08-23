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For those Jabbed or knowing someone Jabbed wanting a treatment to remove graphene from their body.
Spirit2all
Spirit2all
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245 views • August 23, 2022
Source: La Quinta Columna ( The 5th Column)

Richardo Delgardo, who is a part of La Quinta Columna, has successfully tested an inexpensive way to remove magnetic graphene nano-particles from the human body after they were injected via a covid jab (aka vaccine). If you know someone who has had a Pfizer, Moderna, or Astra Zeneca covid-jab, which all contain graphene oxide nanoparticles, or whose body now sticks to magnets, then they need to see this video so that they can get rid of the magnetic nano-particles. You will see him describe what to do.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy