IS SOCIAL MEDIA GOOD OR BAD FOR AMERICA? - KEVIN J JOHNSTON AT YOUNG AMERICANS FOUNDATION

Social media was supposed to do one thing-- and that was to bring us closer together to have a free & open discussion about new ideas with New Concepts. This was supposed to take Humanity into the future.

Instead of advancing our species, we found new and better ways to dumb ourselves down. This video very clearly explains to you why social media is terrible for america.

Watch The Kevin J. Johnston Show Every Tuesday and Thursday at 9PM Eastern Time LIVE on www.FreedomReport.ca

Watch The Real Estate Show with Kevin J. Johnston Every Wednesday at 9PM Eastern Time LIVE on www.FreedomReport.ca

#YoungAmericans #America #Houston #Podcast #PublicSpeaking #Americans #college #university #students #student