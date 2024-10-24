BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Root Cause Answers Health Protocols |Jonathan Otto
Jeybee Enterprise
Jeybee Enterprise
15 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
35 views • 6 months ago

Red Light Therapy Webinar clik link below:

https://webinar.redlifedevices.com/?oid=21&affid=19

I know just how powerful detoxification can be… which is why I´m so happy to be extending this offer to you once again!


This has not only changed my life and health…


But it's also helped my wife, Lori, with her own health!


If you haven´t heard of her story before, or somewhat remember it… let me remind you.


When Lori was growing up, she faced countless issues with her health… far more than anyone should have to deal with…


And this continued into adulthood.


My wife battled unbelievable fatigue no matter what she tried to do….


And couldn’t lose weight despite having a personal trainer and eating as healthy as possible.


Lori unfortunately also struggled with serious depression… 


And that wasn´t enough… she was also struggling to fall pregnant.


For so many years, my wife lived a shadow of the life she should have been living.


Where she should have had an abundance of energy (especially as a child).... 


She struggled to muster up any energy at all.


There were just far too many things that were holding her down…


And eventually, we both decided that nothing the doctors were saying had worked… 


So we went to see a good friend of ours who is a natural medicine doctor.


It didn't take him long to realize that her issues were from a simple, yet dangerous, invader: Parasites.

Dr Ardis Labs click link below:

https://thedrardisshow.com/?aff=161


Keywords
healingdetoxmedicinesupplementspuritykindnessnatural therapynew hopered light therapy cancer decodedlife-changing ging
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy