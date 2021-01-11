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Trump supporters face off with BLM in Pacific Beach, San Diego
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870 views • January 11, 2021
Tensions were high as a Trump supporters' demonstration was disrupted by a group of counter-protesters rallying under the Black Lives Matter banner. The protest was declared an unlawful assembly due to acts of violence as police reported rocks, eggs and bottles being thrown.
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