Conversation with Dr. Cowan & Friends (Ep. 57) | Mike Stone
FNQ Citizen's Collective
Published 11 days ago |

Today, we have Mike Stone from Viroliegy. Mike writes brilliant pieces, I must say. They’re extremely well researched and well presented. Recently, he wrote one called “Gain of Fiction.” I thought it would be good to let Mike go through exactly they’re doing in these gain of fiction experiments. I think it will help people understand exactly why it’s fiction.

Source


FNQ Citizen's Collective is a support and information community.
Keywords
gain of functiondr tom cowanmike stonegain of fictionviroliegyvirus debate

