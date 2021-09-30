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Report 263 | Dr. Christina Rahm, Root Brand Nanotechnologist, on Detox & Healing Support with Silica
Ramola D Reports
Ramola D Reports
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Informative conversation with Dr. Christina Rahm on her interests in healing the environment and the human body with the methods of science and the tools of nature, with special focus on the formulation of her detox Root Brand product Clean Slate, which uses nano clinoptolite, an ortho-silica-to cleanse and detox even as it helps to heal and support, as Dr. Rahm explains. Clean Slate offers a means as well to cleanse and detox from the polluting nanoparticles and toxins now found in the COVID vaccines—graphene, aluminium et al.

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DETOX NANOTECH and CLEANSE YOUR PINEAL GLAND

Try Clean Slate, Zero-In, and Restore: https://therootbrands.com/micmar
More information on Clean Slate's powers in detoxing nanotech here:
Article: https://everydayconcerned.net/ramola-dreports/report-231-news-panel-16-feb-7-2021-rejuvenation-and-detox-restoring-health-vitality-with-marina-carew/
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