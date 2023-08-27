The Rosary - Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN) Ep.102 with Fr. Donald Calloway

Fr. Donald Calloway, Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN)





August 24, 2023





When Our Lady presented the Rosary to St. Dominic, she said it would be used as a battering ram against falsehoods, a kind of "spiritual sword." Saint Paul says the Word of God is sharper than any sword, and the Rosary is, after all, the Bible on a set of beads. Join Fr. Donald Calloway, MIC, as he shares his personal testimony of the life-changing power of this devotional prayer. Then be inspired by the story of Joni Seith, as she shows us how prayer and faith help her to persevere amid great suffering.





Watch Fr. Chris Alar, MIC, and the Marian Fathers and Brothers from the National Shrine of Divine Mercy on our new show Living Divine Mercy airing every Wednesday at 6:30pm EST on EWTN. Through teaching segments, Bible and St. Faustina Diary excerpts, as well as real-life examples of people who are living Divine Mercy in their lives, you will learn why Jesus said Divine Mercy is mankind's last hope of salvation! Episode 102: The Rosary.





