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DEMS HATE THE TRUTH AND LOVE THE LIES!
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4 views • May 22, 2020
Democrats have shown the world that they hate the truth and love the lies. Now that the truth about Joe Biden and his son has come to the for front the Left is acting like they completely forgot what they tried doing to President Trump and America for the last 4 years. We need law and order or we don't have a country. Lets not forget that Obama is the ring leader in the corruption and he and the other Dems should have to answer for their crimes to American and humanity.
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