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False Beliefs About Myself, How It Effects My Relationships, The Only Thing That's Going to Work, What Is Truth? Truth = Pain Belief
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51 views • February 03, 2022
Original:
https://youtu.be/YvmJ8YuzmEs
20080809 Overview Of Divine Truth - The Divine Love Path P1
Cut:
46m18s – 51m43s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
https://www.youtube.com/c/divinetruthfaq
“TRUTH IS WHAT ACTUALLY ESTABLISHES A LOVE BOND AND THAT’S THE ONLY THING THAT IS GOING TO WORK. AND WHAT IS TRUTH? TRUTH IS TOTAL EMOTIONAL NAKEDNESS.”
https://youtu.be/YvmJ8YuzmEs
20080809 Overview Of Divine Truth - The Divine Love Path P1
Cut:
46m18s – 51m43s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
https://www.youtube.com/c/divinetruthfaq
“TRUTH IS WHAT ACTUALLY ESTABLISHES A LOVE BOND AND THAT’S THE ONLY THING THAT IS GOING TO WORK. AND WHAT IS TRUTH? TRUTH IS TOTAL EMOTIONAL NAKEDNESS.”
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