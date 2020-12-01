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Mindful Eating To Satiety For Lasting Weight Loss
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53 views • December 01, 2020
Eating for satiety avoids the extreme restrictions of most fad diets, empowering healthy lifestyle change. That means it is easier to lose or maintain weight. Instead of selecting foods based on caloric content, learn to consider what will make you feel full and energized while respecting natural hunger cues. Get the details: https://energymattersllc.com/blogs/news/mindful-satiety-for-lasting-weight-loss
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