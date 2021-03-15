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Critical Emergency Update From Scott McKay For March 14th, 2021
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2306 views • March 15, 2021
Scott McKay gives a very important update on what you need to do when military actions take place. You absolutely need to stand down and remain indoors at home or perhaps at your job and DO NOT try to get involved and do not think you can do something to help the military as you will probably be dealt with as though you are the enemy. Do not be foolish and become a serious problem for our military whenever our military do take actions against those evil people in our country. Pay attention and follow any orders given by our military. Time/date of military action is unknown.
Go to Scott McKay's channel to see his other videos here - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3lLqJ9IR1EPHBnvwu6hjnA/videos
Go to Scott McKay's channel to see his other videos here - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3lLqJ9IR1EPHBnvwu6hjnA/videos
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