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Mermaid Footage Received From A Fan (Probably REAL ! )
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3367 views • February 08, 2021
Mermaid Footage Received From A Fan (Probably REAL ! ) , MY WEBSITE : http://sites.google.com/site/erikdp1956 , WE SHOULD THINK MORE ABOUT POLLUTION in the wother ! And what is the effect from ULTRA-sone frequenties from SUBMARINES in NATURE ! ( URL now https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/ef894a6e-dea1-49da-a044-aafc83a3d92f , IF YOU WANT TO DOWNLOAD brighteon - VIDEO's ,
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EXTRA : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DVq7gBH70WE , Did The Soviet Union Discover Aliens In The Deepest Lake In The World? | UFOs: The Lost Evidence
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EXTRA : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DVq7gBH70WE , Did The Soviet Union Discover Aliens In The Deepest Lake In The World? | UFOs: The Lost Evidence
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