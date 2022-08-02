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VAERS REPORT FROM A COMMERCIAL PILOT. PROOF THEY ARE TAKING DOWN PILOTS AND PLANES WITH THE VAX (mirrored)
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484 views • August 02, 2022

Mirrored from Bitchute channel Jim Crenshaw at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Uw6QybnH7ZFK/

Kurgan says: This is more documented evidence of the problem with injecting pilots with poison. "I feel like I drank poison" he said. Well, you kinda did, you idiot!This case:

https://wonder.cdc.gov/controller/saved/D8/D301F061

Source: The Kurgan Report. Check out his channel and subscribe here:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/the_kurgan_report/


And this dude is still pro shit shot...it never ceases to amaze me. Multiple surgeries, lost a year of his life with his family, career over. "He feels like his government abandoned him"...Wow!

HE IS STILL PRO SCIENCE AND PRO VACCINE! I kid you not.

More videos that will enrage, amuse or do something else to your brain:

Vaxxed nurse commends the unvaxxed who were right all along - she says she regrets it

https://www.bitchute.com/video/o5yD48ArPTnB/


LUCΙFER'S ΤEMPLE CΗAMBERS ΒENEATH THE VATΙCAN (WHAT'S ΤHERE REVEALED)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/btxPinOtTuLF/


Two motorcyclists are run down in the street. Nobody lifts a finger to help them

https://www.bitchute.com/video/FVv2GFmlrxEz/


27yr old Triathlete doctor who said vaccines work get your vaccine was right. It worked. She died.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/OxqZZZiiqiwo/


Will the zombie apocalypse be real or was it just to sell video games?

https://www.bitchute.com/video/rUIdJKIFwFp2/


This guy’s sudden collapse looks strange. Was he hit by something? 5G maybe? (see description)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/lucfpqlVmlE4/


Some feel good Karma at the end of this video. Animal abuser gets his.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/FgwcD2ykWwXQ/


Food Grade Hydrogen Peroxide - The One Minute Cure

https://www.bitchute.com/video/4w5T7vYkkFwZ/


Lady(boy) GaGa - A Devil Worshiping Human Robot For The Elite GAGA: SATAN'S PUPPET (2020)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/kb2JBLjOLivE/


John O'Looney 7-25-22 update on child and infant deaths and their funerals

https://www.bitchute.com/video/qwZVQLoVOrch/


Chess playing robot goes Terminator and breaks 7yr old opponents finger in Russia

https://www.bitchute.com/video/px23RxWec9wb/


THE “MARBURG” PSYOP - ACTIVATED IN THE JABBED VIA 5G, THE ZOMBIE ACTIVATION?

https://www.bitchute.com/video/eC9To7HVd0ii/


Woman’s body has been destroyed by the Covid Vaccines...She looks pretty rough.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/pKFK5iEq4cCt/


Deadly Deception - The Proof That Sex And HIV Absolutely Do Not Cause Aids - Dr. Robert Willner M.D.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/TbJW6GHsCnnv/


Why you don't see Dr. Robert Malone on this channel. Make of this what you will...

https://www.bitchute.com/video/0Q4iK73EFeVP/


Karma: Vax pushing "Beauty Artist" suddenly dead.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/QcKnw6jMpILb/


A HIDDEN WORLD THEY DO NOT WANT YOU TO SEE

https://www.bitchute.com/video/uCNEXvygyk2c/


This is great. When you suddenly realize you are a hypocrite.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/xdJSRi9OF0Iz/


She was Vaccinated, Caffeinated And Freshly Masturbated But Dead In A Month From The Vax

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Yl77yb76lFyE/


It's A Mad World: Murder By Lethal Injection. The Film.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/2BTpjIgP0scj/


Joe Biden replaced by DEEPFAKE and Latex Mask wearing Actors

https://www.bitchute.com/video/oNt6sUwBfiFT/


Baby Death Coverup - Hospital shipping dead babies directly to the crematorium 6 and 8 at a time!

https://www.bitchute.com/video/lJu6uOOH29Y9/


According to the IRS taxes are voluntary

https://www.bitchute.com/video/0ysQyFW5VRjV/


Mouse Hunting In The Living Room With A BB Gun. When The Hunter Becomes The Hunted. 🤣🤣🤣

https://www.bitchute.com/video/7ZEEomp0E5oe/


People, Horse, Fetal Cells And God Only Knows What Else Is In Our Food.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/CY9sYy14FkTe/


Hollywood Stars Admit They Sold Their Souls to Satan

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ewfGnOq2gTkM/


Is This Real Video Footage Of The North Pole?

https://www.bitchute.com/video/GgJ2RyQhCpIQ/


A former Man In Black says some of MIB are human alien hybrids. Listen to him at the 2:17 mark

https://www.bitchute.com/video/DZyfejao3vOx/


Keywords
vaccineair travelbill gatesmhranhspilotsadverse reactionpfizercoronavirusindemnitymrna
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