VAERS REPORT FROM A COMMERCIAL PILOT. PROOF THEY ARE TAKING DOWN PILOTS AND PLANES WITH THE VAX (mirrored)

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Mirrored from Bitchute channel Jim Crenshaw at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Uw6QybnH7ZFK/
Kurgan says: This is more documented evidence of the problem with injecting pilots with poison. "I feel like I drank poison" he said. Well, you kinda did, you idiot!This case:
https://wonder.cdc.gov/controller/saved/D8/D301F061
Source: The Kurgan Report. Check out his channel and subscribe here:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/the_kurgan_report/
And this dude is still pro shit shot...it never ceases to amaze me. Multiple surgeries, lost a year of his life with his family, career over. "He feels like his government abandoned him"...Wow!
HE IS STILL PRO SCIENCE AND PRO VACCINE! I kid you not.
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