JUDICIAL WATCH | Biden Border Crisis: Child Trafficking Cover-Up!

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Tom Fitton discusses the recent law suits
Judicial Watch filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for records related to the transportation of Unaccompanied Alien Children (UACs) (Judicial Watch, Inc. v. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (No. 1:22-cv-03044)).
READ: https://www.judicialwatch.org/alien-children-transportation/
READ: https://www.judicialwatch.org/alien-children-transportation/