© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Klaus Schwab - Globalist assault on America
Follow
0
Share
Report
11 views • October 17, 2021
Do you see what is happening here? Globalist assault on America
Klaus Schwab, chairman of the WEF has been speaking for them the entire time. We are going to see an angrier world, it’s going to get worse.
- Shipping crisis, mandates, control, immigration surge, lawlessness…
They want Patriots to lose hope, they need Patriots to lose hope! Do not stop believing in your country or your fellow countrymen. You together with the Patriots you know are going to be what ends this! In God we trust. 🙏🇺🇸
(Video from June, 2020 but very relevant to this day. They are all working together to manifest “the great reset”.)
You are how we stop them.
@Qtah_17
Klaus Schwab, chairman of the WEF has been speaking for them the entire time. We are going to see an angrier world, it’s going to get worse.
- Shipping crisis, mandates, control, immigration surge, lawlessness…
They want Patriots to lose hope, they need Patriots to lose hope! Do not stop believing in your country or your fellow countrymen. You together with the Patriots you know are going to be what ends this! In God we trust. 🙏🇺🇸
(Video from June, 2020 but very relevant to this day. They are all working together to manifest “the great reset”.)
You are how we stop them.
@Qtah_17
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.