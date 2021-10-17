Klaus Schwab - Globalist assault on America

Do you see what is happening here? Globalist assault on America



Klaus Schwab, chairman of the WEF has been speaking for them the entire time. We are going to see an angrier world, it’s going to get worse.



- Shipping crisis, mandates, control, immigration surge, lawlessness…



They want Patriots to lose hope, they need Patriots to lose hope! Do not stop believing in your country or your fellow countrymen. You together with the Patriots you know are going to be what ends this! In God we trust. 🙏🇺🇸



(Video from June, 2020 but very relevant to this day. They are all working together to manifest “the great reset”.)



You are how we stop them.



@Qtah_17