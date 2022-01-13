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01/08/2022 Dr. David Bauer at the Francis Crick Institute in London, England： Recipients with two doses of Pfizer vaccine have about five to six-fold lower amounts of neutralizing antibodies. These are the sort of gold standard private security antibodies of your immune system, which blocked the virus from getting into your cells in the first place.