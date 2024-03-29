What are your priorities?

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath morning, March 23, 2024.





In these end times, there is a lot of confusion out there when it comes to what is happening in the world. People are confused and dazed and irritable and as a result, setting priorities for one’s self and for one’s family is getting more and more difficult.





Satan is behind this confusion. Satan works in the children of disobedience, in individuals who reject Christ and who endorse sin.





In Matthew 6:33, Christ tells what we must prioritize on: But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and His righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you.





By seeking first the kingdom of God AND His righteousness, your priority will be on heavenly matters...on how to be with God rather than worrying about earthly matters.





To seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness as your top priority, you’re showing that your citizenship is in heaven and not to a particular nation here on earth.





To seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness as your top priority demands that you need to reflect the love and righteousness of Christ Who never sinned. As followers of Christ, we should imitate Christ and sin not or stop breaking any of God’s holy ten commandments.





To seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness as your top priority demands that, with the guidance of the Holy Spirit of Truth, you keep the holy ten commandments of God, which define His love and which governs His heavenly kingdom.





If you refuse to put give top priority to Christ, then Christ will reject you for rejecting Him. By rejecting Christ as your top priority, you are carnally minded and you remain in your sins, which leads to death. Sin is the transgression of God’s law in 1 John 3:4.





But the true followers of Christ who abide in the Holy Spirit of Truth, they are led by the Spirit of Truth into all truth according to John 16:13 and the holy ten commandments of God represent truth in Psalm 119:142, 151.





We are living in the days of Revelation as the mark of the Vatican beast will soon be enforced starting first in the United States. Now is the time like never before to obey Christ Who is instructing all of us to prioritize Him, to prioritize His kingdom and to prioritize His righteousness.





The question remains: will you obey what He says?





