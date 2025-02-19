S3 Ep 5 - Exercise - 4 day split - be antifragile - get fit

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this podcast, I give some history of me and working out with weights. I talk about the routine that I have found that works the best. Everyone can do it because it is personalized to you, your fitness level and your ever-expanding capacity.
Antifragile means "Thrives Under Stress and Uncertainty.".
Antifragile is a term coined by Nassim Nicholas Taleb (a Lebanese-American author, scholar, and former options trader), referring to a system or entity that does not simply resist stressors and shocks, but actually thrives and improves in response to them.
Antifragility is the opposite of fragility, where a system or entity is weakened or damaged by stressors and shocks.
I pray for protection while exercising so that I do not get seriously injured, but I also am disciplined in practicing proper form and I know when to stop. I push my limits but do not overextend metaphorically.
Protection means keeping something or someone safe from harm, danger, or damage. It involves taking steps or actions to prevent risks or harm from occurring.
Scripture tells us, "Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find," and this includes the protection of God (Matthew 7:7).
Here is a prayer I found on the internet as an example:
Prayer for Protection in Daily Activities:
Lord Jesus Christ, as I go about my daily activities, I ask for your guidance and protection. Be with me in my comings and goings, shield me from accidents and dangers. May your presence go before me and behind me, making every step secure. I place my trust in you, knowing that you are my refuge and fortress. In the name of Jesus, I pray. Amen.
Excercise 4 day split:
Day 1 - Push day:
Bench press
Push-ups
Shoulder press
Shoulder raises.
Dips
Tricep extensions
Day 2- Pull day:
Pull-ups
Bent over rows
Jainsaw pulls
Shrugs
Standing rows
Bicept Curls
Day 3 - Legs day:
Squats
Dead lift
Lunges foward / back
Lunges left / right
Leg extension / curls
Calf raises
Leg Clock rotation foward/back
Rest day:
Nothing