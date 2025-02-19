S3 Ep 5 - Exercise - 4 day split - be antifragile - get fit

In this podcast, I give some history of me and working out with weights. I talk about the routine that I have found that works the best. Everyone can do it because it is personalized to you, your fitness level and your ever-expanding capacity.





Antifragile means "Thrives Under Stress and Uncertainty.".





Antifragile is a term coined by Nassim Nicholas Taleb (a Lebanese-American author, scholar, and former options trader), referring to a system or entity that does not simply resist stressors and shocks, but actually thrives and improves in response to them.





Antifragility is the opposite of fragility, where a system or entity is weakened or damaged by stressors and shocks.





I pray for protection while exercising so that I do not get seriously injured, but I also am disciplined in practicing proper form and I know when to stop. I push my limits but do not overextend metaphorically.





Protection means keeping something or someone safe from harm, danger, or damage. It involves taking steps or actions to prevent risks or harm from occurring.





Scripture tells us, "Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find," and this includes the protection of God (Matthew 7:7).





Here is a prayer I found on the internet as an example:

Prayer for Protection in Daily Activities:

Lord Jesus Christ, as I go about my daily activities, I ask for your guidance and protection. Be with me in my comings and goings, shield me from accidents and dangers. May your presence go before me and behind me, making every step secure. I place my trust in you, knowing that you are my refuge and fortress. In the name of Jesus, I pray. Amen.





Excercise 4 day split:

Day 1 - Push day:

Bench press

Push-ups

Shoulder press

Shoulder raises.

Dips

Tricep extensions





Day 2- Pull day:

Pull-ups

Bent over rows

Jainsaw pulls

Shrugs

Standing rows

Bicept Curls





Day 3 - Legs day:

Squats

Dead lift

Lunges foward / back

Lunges left / right

Leg extension / curls

Calf raises

Leg Clock rotation foward/back





Rest day:

Nothing



