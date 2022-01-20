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Horrific CIA Experiments & Programs Exposed by Victim
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128 views • January 20, 2022
Alex Newman, New American.
The Central Intelligence Agency has been conducting horrific programs involving mind control, sexual abuse, psychological terrorism and more, author and self-declared survivor of these schemes Dr. Juliette Engel tells The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this interview from the Red Pill Expo. Dr. Engel, who said she was sucked into this world by her father, explained that the "satanic" programs and experiments such as MK Ultra have roots in Nazi Germany and the New World Order. Later, after Engel broke free from the evil, she moved to Russia and helped rescue human-trafficking victims.
Mirrored from https://www.brighteon.com/0d35ce9d-eb4c-4493-998d-39b431e0dc32
The Central Intelligence Agency has been conducting horrific programs involving mind control, sexual abuse, psychological terrorism and more, author and self-declared survivor of these schemes Dr. Juliette Engel tells The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this interview from the Red Pill Expo. Dr. Engel, who said she was sucked into this world by her father, explained that the "satanic" programs and experiments such as MK Ultra have roots in Nazi Germany and the New World Order. Later, after Engel broke free from the evil, she moved to Russia and helped rescue human-trafficking victims.
Mirrored from https://www.brighteon.com/0d35ce9d-eb4c-4493-998d-39b431e0dc32
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