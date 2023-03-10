https://gettr.com/post/p2apsq36195

【NFSC @CPAC 】03/04/2023 Attorney Mark McCloskey(GETTR:@mccloskeyusa): Everyone needs to stand up and take personal responsibility for their own freedom. If people just stand together as a unit, those tiny minority of tyrants that control your lives can be swept away instantly. In the country where the people are afraid of the government, that's tyranny, but where the government is afraid of the people, that's freedom.





【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/04/2023 马克·麦克洛斯基律师(GETTR:@mccloskeyusa)：每个人都需要站起来为自己的自由承担个人责任。如果人们站起来团结在一起，那么那些极少数控制你生活的暴君就会被立即扫除。如果一个国家的人民害怕政府，那就是暴政；但是如果政府害怕人民，那就是自由。





