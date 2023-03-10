Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Attorney Mark McCloskey(GETTR:@mccloskeyusa): Everyone needs to stand up and take personal responsibility for their own freedom
1 view
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 14 hours ago |
Shop now

https://gettr.com/post/p2apsq36195

【NFSC @CPAC 】03/04/2023 Attorney Mark McCloskey(GETTR:@mccloskeyusa): Everyone needs to stand up and take personal responsibility for their own freedom. If people just stand together as a unit, those tiny minority of tyrants that control your lives can be swept away instantly. In the country where the people are afraid of the government, that's tyranny, but where the government is afraid of the people, that's freedom.


【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/04/2023 马克·麦克洛斯基律师(GETTR:@mccloskeyusa)：每个人都需要站起来为自己的自由承担个人责任。如果人们站起来团结在一起，那么那些极少数控制你生活的暴君就会被立即扫除。如果一个国家的人民害怕政府，那就是暴政；但是如果政府害怕人民，那就是自由。



Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket