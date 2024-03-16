In the Kharkov region, one of the Vampire MLRS Installations, used to shell Belgorod, was Destroyed - The Hunt for those Remaining Continues

In the Kharkov region, one of the Vampire MLRS installations, which was used to shell Belgorod, was destroyed. The hunt for those remaining continues.
Today, due to shelling in Belgorod, 2 civilians were killed and 3 more were injured.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.