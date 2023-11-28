Create New Account
Israel sees extension of ceasefire in war against Hamas | Col. Derek Harvey
8 views
Published Yesterday

Israel sees extension of ceasefire in war against Hamas


Col. Derek Harvey tells Steve Gruber the longer the ceasefire between Hamas and Israel continues, the more the status quo is established for the Israeli government.

Watch LIVE -->https://t.co/aeKhZCtVbe


Watch #AmericasVoiceLive here: https://rumble.com/v3y6wdm-americas-voice-live-show-11-27-23.html

