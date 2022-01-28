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IF WE LOSE FREEDOM OF CHOICE FOR HEALTHCARE WORKERS, WE LOSE IT FOR EVERYONE
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20 views • January 28, 2022
A non-NHS healthcare worker & a paramedic talk about how they are the advocates of freedom of choice for their patients, and emphasize that if freedom of choice is taken from the NHS staff, it will be lost to everyone. They warn that the loss of so many staff because of these mandates will be ‘catastrophic’, and that the crux of the issue is protecting basic bodily autonomy.
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