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A Vaccine Against Fear? - Stuart Blume
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41 views • September 26, 2020
A vaccine against fear? Stuart Blume, Professor Emeritus of Science and Technology Studies at the University of Amsterdam
The global race to develop a vaccine against the novel coronavirus has already entered the final phase of large-scale human trials, with hopes for the spectacular finish arriving as early as this fall. But given that most developers are running in pretty much the same direction by targeting a single viral protein, how high is the risk of an eventual stampede? To discuss this, Oksana is joined by Stuart Blume, Professor Emeritus of Science and Technology Studies at the University of Amsterdam and author of ‘Immunization: Why Vaccines Became Controversial’.
WATCH:
https://www.rt.com/shows/worlds-apart-oksana-boyko/
http://www.youtube.com/user/WorldsApartRT/videos
FOLLOW:
Oksana Boyko @OksanaBoyko_RT
Worlds Apart @WorldsApart_RT
PODCAST:
https://soundcloud.com/rttv/sets/worlds-apart-1
The global race to develop a vaccine against the novel coronavirus has already entered the final phase of large-scale human trials, with hopes for the spectacular finish arriving as early as this fall. But given that most developers are running in pretty much the same direction by targeting a single viral protein, how high is the risk of an eventual stampede? To discuss this, Oksana is joined by Stuart Blume, Professor Emeritus of Science and Technology Studies at the University of Amsterdam and author of ‘Immunization: Why Vaccines Became Controversial’.
WATCH:
https://www.rt.com/shows/worlds-apart-oksana-boyko/
http://www.youtube.com/user/WorldsApartRT/videos
FOLLOW:
Oksana Boyko @OksanaBoyko_RT
Worlds Apart @WorldsApart_RT
PODCAST:
https://soundcloud.com/rttv/sets/worlds-apart-1
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