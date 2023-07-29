CCP WEAPONS TO CONTROL OUR LEADERS? CRITICAL COMPROMISE OF MILITARY SYSTEMS*RUSSIA READY FOR NATO

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWEST CHANNEL HEEARTS OMMM! https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934 For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times! To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Please Email Us At [email protected] Check Out Our Reviews & Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/ Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods! https://mfoods.shop/eea We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Please Subscribe to our Channels EEARTS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg Evolutionary Energy Arts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/ Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/ For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Thank you so much for your support! https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1685211486669484032 https://twitter.com/Travis_in_Flint/status/1685407650765299712 https://twitter.com/its_maria012/status/1685392311138807809 https://www.forbes.com/sites/thomasbrewster/2023/07/29/exclusive-pentagon-suffers-critical-compromise-of-air-force-communications/?sh=39ba6c0d3198 https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2023/jul/6/chinas-military-leading-world-brain-neurostrike-we/ https://www.rt.com/india/580464-india-strict-brics-entry-rules/ https://www.rt.com/business/580405-africa-russia-brics-payment-system/ https://www.rt.com/business/580449-putin-russian-grain-africa/ https://www.swpc.noaa.gov/ https://www.yahoo.com/news/biden-admin-withholding-key-funding-105008793.html https://twitter.com/CBKNEWS121/status/1685301817666580482 https://twitter.com/JimFergusonUK/status/1684857633260384256 https://twitter.com/CBKNEWS121/status/1685292870364811264 https://www.solarham.net/index.htm https://www.rt.com/business/580505-russia-rice-export-ban/ https://twitter.com/apocalypseos/status/1682944038994075648 https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2023/jul/6/chinas-military-leading-world-brain-neurostrike-we/

