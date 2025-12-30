Year-End 2025 Global Financial Reset: Silver Surge, Dollar Collapse & America's Golden Age

John Michael Chambers recaps the monumental shifts underway in the global financial system and America's path forward. He details the breaking point in the silver market—where a $17 billion Fed bailout exposes central bank insolvency—and explains why industrial demand could drive silver to $280/oz. Chambers connects the dots between the collapsing bond market, the weaponized dollar, and the planned return to constitutional, metal-backed currency.





He outlines both the dangers ahead—banking crises, inflation, bond failures, CBDC threats—and the historic opportunities emerging: recaptured gold reserves, the St. Germain Trust, tariffs, foreign investment, and the coming sovereign wealth fund. Chambers emphasizes President Trump's two legacy missions: restoring honest elections and honest money.





The episode includes key excerpts from his recent interview with Juan O'Savin on silver, election integrity, and the Tina Peters case, and concludes with actionable steps to protect your assets, avoid scams, and prepare for the "dawn of the Golden Age."





Subscribe for free at GMC Broadcasting. Visit Wealth Coach University for education and JMC Genesis Metals to secure physical silver and gold.

NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.





The Global Financial Reset Is HERE.

Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/

Videos from this episode:

https://x.com/echodatruth/status/2004676690430292410?s=20





https://x.com/echodatruth/status/2004676690430292410?s=20





Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/





ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting





Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.