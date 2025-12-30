BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Year-End 2025 Global Financial Reset: Silver Surge, Dollar Collapse & America's Golden Age
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
107 followers
1
168 views • 20 hours ago

John Michael Chambers recaps the monumental shifts underway in the global financial system and America's path forward. He details the breaking point in the silver market—where a $17 billion Fed bailout exposes central bank insolvency—and explains why industrial demand could drive silver to $280/oz. Chambers connects the dots between the collapsing bond market, the weaponized dollar, and the planned return to constitutional, metal-backed currency.


He outlines both the dangers ahead—banking crises, inflation, bond failures, CBDC threats—and the historic opportunities emerging: recaptured gold reserves, the St. Germain Trust, tariffs, foreign investment, and the coming sovereign wealth fund. Chambers emphasizes President Trump's two legacy missions: restoring honest elections and honest money.


The episode includes key excerpts from his recent interview with Juan O'Savin on silver, election integrity, and the Tina Peters case, and concludes with actionable steps to protect your assets, avoid scams, and prepare for the "dawn of the Golden Age."


Subscribe for free at GMC Broadcasting. Visit Wealth Coach University for education and JMC Genesis Metals to secure physical silver and gold.

NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


  The Global Financial Reset Is HERE.

Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

  CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/

Videos from this episode:

https://x.com/echodatruth/status/2004676690430292410?s=20


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/


bond market collapsesilver market crisisfed bailoutcentral bank insolvencyweaponized dollar
Recent News
Financial & technological upheaval ahead: Silver market collapse, AI disruption, and global economic shifts

Finn Heartley
EU’s failed attempt to seize Russian assets SHATTERED the bloc’s reputation as a safe haven for global capital

Lance D Johnson
Battalion of Wealth: The honest path to preserving your financial future

Battalion of Wealth: The honest path to preserving your financial future

Ramon Tomey
U.S. bans Chinese-made drones over national security concerns, citing risks of espionage and attacks

U.S. bans Chinese-made drones over national security concerns, citing risks of espionage and attacks

Kevin Hughes
Russia softens crypto stance: Retail investors allowed limited Bitcoin access under new regulatory framework

Russia softens crypto stance: Retail investors allowed limited Bitcoin access under new regulatory framework

Kevin Hughes
Gold breaks $4,500 barrier as silver and platinum soar to record highs amid safe-haven rush

Gold breaks $4,500 barrier as silver and platinum soar to record highs amid safe-haven rush

Kevin Hughes
