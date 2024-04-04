His whole body was covered with fungus, scabies so itchy that he lost all his hair and was defensele

Pitiful Animal





Apr 3, 2024





The little dog Mashallah was found chained under a tree with a rope

His whole body was covered with fungus, scabies so itchy that he lost all his hair and was defenseless.

The four legs had no strength left to lift the body.

On the first day, his condition was not good at all

His body suffered from infectious disease, severe anemia, fungus, severe scabies and malnutrition

In particular, 4 of Mashallah's feet were swollen and accumulated pus, making him unable to walk.

The doctors did everything to save this fragile life.

