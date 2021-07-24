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** America and Her Allies Are Preparing to Attack China Without Biden's Approval ** SkyNews – 19/July/2021
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753 views • July 24, 2021
** America and Her Allies Are Preparing to Attack China Without Biden's Approval
The Common Sense Show, Dave Hodges – 19/July/2021
https://thecommonsenseshow.com/activism-agenda-21-conspiracy/america-and-her-allies-are-preparing-attack-china-without-bidens-approval
-- The three main forces converging are the #CSG21 Carrier Strike Group in the Indian Ocean, the #PacificIron Air Force exercise amassing aircraft in Guam & Tainan, and the #TalismanSabre2021 exercises underway in Australia. Japan, India, the Phillipines, South Korea, and Taiwan are all involved, sending ships to these buildups and ready to do their part for a free and open Indo-Pacific.
- Cont'd --
** UK Defies Chinese Communist Party, Deploys Warships to Disputed South China Sea
- British Royal Navy is permanently deploying ships to region in direct challenge to CCP
- Jay Greenberg |@NeonNettle
on 21st July 202
- https://neonnettle.com/news/16007-uk-defies-chinese-communist-party-deploys-warships-to-disputed-south-china-sea
-- In a direct challenge to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), the United Kingdom is sending warships to sail through the South China Sea and will permanently deploy ships to the disputed region.
The UK Defence Secretary, Ben Wallace, has revealed that the British Royal Navy will sail an aircraft carrier task force through disputed international waters, despite outrage from Beijing.
- Cont'd --
** UK, Dutch and U.S. Naval Forces Conduct Joint Interoperability Exercise in Gulf of Aden
dvids, Defense Visual Information Distribution Service, -
https://www.dvidshub.net/news/400713/uk-dutch-and-us-naval-forces-conduct-joint-interoperability-exercise-gulf-aden - 12/July/2021
- GULF OF ADEN (July 12, 2021) Ships of the UK Carrier Strike Group, USS Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group and Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group steam in formation in the Gulf of Aden, July 12. UK, Dutch and U.S. naval forces conducted an integrated at-sea exercise designed to enhance maritime interoperability and demonstrate naval integration through a series of training scenarios. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Tarleton)
The Common Sense Show, Dave Hodges – 19/July/2021
https://thecommonsenseshow.com/activism-agenda-21-conspiracy/america-and-her-allies-are-preparing-attack-china-without-bidens-approval
-- The three main forces converging are the #CSG21 Carrier Strike Group in the Indian Ocean, the #PacificIron Air Force exercise amassing aircraft in Guam & Tainan, and the #TalismanSabre2021 exercises underway in Australia. Japan, India, the Phillipines, South Korea, and Taiwan are all involved, sending ships to these buildups and ready to do their part for a free and open Indo-Pacific.
- Cont'd --
** UK Defies Chinese Communist Party, Deploys Warships to Disputed South China Sea
- British Royal Navy is permanently deploying ships to region in direct challenge to CCP
- Jay Greenberg |@NeonNettle
on 21st July 202
- https://neonnettle.com/news/16007-uk-defies-chinese-communist-party-deploys-warships-to-disputed-south-china-sea
-- In a direct challenge to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), the United Kingdom is sending warships to sail through the South China Sea and will permanently deploy ships to the disputed region.
The UK Defence Secretary, Ben Wallace, has revealed that the British Royal Navy will sail an aircraft carrier task force through disputed international waters, despite outrage from Beijing.
- Cont'd --
** UK, Dutch and U.S. Naval Forces Conduct Joint Interoperability Exercise in Gulf of Aden
dvids, Defense Visual Information Distribution Service, -
https://www.dvidshub.net/news/400713/uk-dutch-and-us-naval-forces-conduct-joint-interoperability-exercise-gulf-aden - 12/July/2021
- GULF OF ADEN (July 12, 2021) Ships of the UK Carrier Strike Group, USS Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group and Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group steam in formation in the Gulf of Aden, July 12. UK, Dutch and U.S. naval forces conducted an integrated at-sea exercise designed to enhance maritime interoperability and demonstrate naval integration through a series of training scenarios. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Tarleton)
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