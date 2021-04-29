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Bel & the Dragon
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4 views • April 29, 2021
Bel & the Dragon [2017] examines the entire apocryphal book from the Goodspeed Translation to prove the majority worship dumb idols and oftentimes obeying Yahweh over man can cause the Saints persecution. This book was removed from the "authorized" version of the Bible yet tells a supplemental story about Daniel destroying two false Babylonian gods and being delivered from the lion's den by Habakkuk.
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