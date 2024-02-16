Create New Account
The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 323 - Missing Persons
Darkness Is Falling
Published 16 hours ago

The topic of “Missing Persons” has become very prominent on Social Media over the last 10 years. I have been following this with a bit of interest. This subject is being SENSATIONALIZED by many people for the purpose of making money. Dozens of people have jumped on the band wagon hoping to capitalize from this tragedy. Sadly, many things which should NEVER be monetized are being used for the sake of “Profit.” A Missing Person event is tragic news. The LIVES of people gone missing should NEVER be used for personal profit. Many misguided souls are doing this in the belief that they are offering a public service all the while promoting the sale of books, tickets to conferences and merchandise.


Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com


How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html


Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html


The Holy Spirit

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html


The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html


The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html


