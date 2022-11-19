George Hunt became aware of the planned climate swindle and "industry" at the 1987 Fourth World Wilderness Conference in Colorado, which was then manifested at the 1992 UNCED Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in the form of Agenda 21. Until his death in 2013, he dedicated his life to the uncovering of this giant swindle, by means of which the entire human race is to be enslaved in a communist ecological dictatorship under the UN - United Nations. He exposes the real ideas behind the World Conservation BANK and the protagonists behind this gigantic fraud against humanity and civilization.
The former Agenda 21 is now called Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development.
All 3 parts:
Climate Change HOAX part 1/3 - UNCED Earth Summit 1992 - Agenda 21
Climate Change HOAX part 2/3 - The World Conservation Bank and Rulers
Climate Change HOAX part 3/3 - The Back Door to World Government
