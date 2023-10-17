Create New Account
CTP BTS/Sneak (S1EOct2023Special) "Liz (#TDS) Cheney for Speaker? LOL" Video
CTP S1EOct2023Special SHOW NOTES ( listen (Tue Oct 17 2023 and thereafter) at: https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/13797701-christitutionalist-politics-s1eoct2023special-liz-tds-cheney-for-speaker-lol-special-weekday-show-drop )... ChristiTutionalist Politics (S1EOct2023Special) "Liz (#TDS) Cheney for Speaker? LOL" Special Weekday Show drop following the Tue Oct 17th 1st Ballot for Jim Jordan to become Speaker failure - another Vote likely tonight. Someone floated LIZ CHENEY FOR SPEAKER and I laughed so hard my Sides still hurt. That called for a MidWeek CTP drop response, so here it is. Also, the Uni-Party issue discussed here-in (finally seeing some Conservatives using leverage to Fight). Background Image (Kevin McCarthy) Source: Associated Press Episode related pieces... - https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/time-for-new-gop-leadership/ - https://web.archive.org/web/20120819090629/http://rattlewithus.ning.com/forum/topics/the-party-of-know/ - https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/the-party-of-know/ - https://beforeitsnews.com/republican/2022/02/once-again-we-must-remind-everyone-the-gop-is-the-party-of-know-c-2011-republished-by-permission-2444980.html - https://beforeitsnews.com/republican/2023/10/really-gop-house-leaders-now-you-want-to-pretend-to-be-tough-on-fascicrats-lol-2445146.html - https://beforeitsnews.com/opinion-conservative/2023/01/its-called-leverage-and-about-damn-time-real-conservatives-use-it-over-the-quickearly-sellouts-cinosrinos-yet-again-3651476.html - https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/ranked-choice-great-except-way-ak-rinos-did-it/ - https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/13142967-christitutionalist-politics-s1e2-already-a-correction-and-ranked-choice-voting "ChristiTutionalist Politics" podcast (CTP) - CTP: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalist - CTP long-form description: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalistPodcast - CTP: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalistBook - TLB articles: thelibertybeacon.com/?s=Joseph+M+Lenard - SUBSCRIBE to CTP: tinyurl.com/SubscribeToCTP - FaithCasters Free Newsletter: tinyurl.com/FaithCasterNewsletterSignup - Join Faithcaster (Podcaster or Guest): tinyurl.com/FaithCasterConnections - Broadcast your thoughts w/ buzzsprout: tinyurl.com/BuzzsproutSignup - CTP Official playlist: tinyurl.com/CTPMusicPlaylist - Joseph M Lenard - linktr.ee/jlenarddetroit (JosephMLenard.us /\ TerrorStrikes.info/interviews) (S1EOct2023Special Audio: 41m 06s, Tue Oct 17 2023) NO TRANSCRIPT BONUS some "Behind-the-Scenes" Video version of ChristiTutionalist Politics found via... YouTube: youtube.com/@jlenarddetroit1082/videos Rumble: rumble.com/user/JLenardDetroit In addition to seeing corresponding TheLibertyBeacon piece referenced in episodes of CTP, see too Show transcript on Podcast platforms that provide access to it (like buzzsprout (tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalist)) for addl bonus material there-in.

