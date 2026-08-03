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ELIZABETH MAY CALLS OUT WEF! - Green Party Of Canada Leader On Carbon Credits & Davos Elite
World Alternative Media
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Josh Sigurdson does an impromptu interview with Elizabeth May, leader of the Green Party Of Canada after spending the day with Dan Dicks of Press For Truth attempting to interview Mark Carney.


We approached Elizabeth May who actually remembered us from past interviews over a decade ago.


Considering The Green Party of Canada's stance on carbon, Elizabeth was asked about carbon credit scores and rationing which she claimed she was not entirely in favor of.


When asked about the Green Party's connection to the World Economic Forum, she adamantly denied any members speaking at Davos and went on to call out the World Economic Forum elite.


Klaus Schwab has previously claimed he controls most politicians in the Canadian parliament to which May acknowledged that "he probably does."


Finally, we asked about Prime Minister Mark Carney's self described "New World Order" following the Chinese trade deal which would include one giant digital umbrella covering all things from food, water, money and transportation. May says she doesn't believe a single thing that Mark Carney says and that he is one of the Davos elite.


Stay tuned for more content from the Vancouver Pride Parade as we worked to find the Prime Minister!


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World Alternative Media

2026

Keywords
freedomnewspoliticseliteconspiracynew world ordercanadadavosgreen partycarbon creditswefjosh sigurdsonelizabeth maymark carneygreat resetwam
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