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#181 Today's Boondoggle- with Chris Bianchi of CB Entertainment
Today's Boondoggle Podcast
Today's Boondoggle Podcast
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11 views • May 03, 2022
In this episode Bill talks with artist manager, author, entrepreneur, musician, and so much more, Chris Bianchi.
We talk about Chris's early days in music booking VFW Halls at 14, his days playing with Forever In Terror and getting a record deal, what attracted him to artists management and the business side, the lessons learned along the way and writing a book about it, starting CB Entertainment and Legends Record label, as well as printing their own merch.

We also talk about his friendship with Dan Janssen, collaborating with the Inkcarceration Music Festival and getting the CB Entertainment stage to showcase new and upcoming talent, starting his own music festival in Summit County Ohio, what the Bianchi Foundation does, plus so much more.

Today's Boondoggle fans can receive 10% off their orders at dreemnutrition.com by using the promo code BOONDOG10 at checkout.

So kick back with your headphones and cold one for this latest episode. Enjoy our additional segments featuring music from the Flo White Show and Stories from the VFW Hall.

Remember Boondoggle Listeners Matter, so e-mail us at [email protected] and let us know your thoughts so we can read them on air. Tweet us @2daysBoondoggle and Follow us on Instagram @todaysboondoggle as well as on Facebook.

Please subscribe and give 5 stars and review. Every review we receive on either Apple Podcast or Google Music we will mention you on a future episode and our Social Media pages. Follow Today’s Boondoggle also on our Social Media as well as DomainCle.com and on Anchor.fm

Today’s Boondoggle logo designed by Stacy Candow. Additional music by Evan Crouse

Also please consider financially supporting us at Todays Boondoggle using Venmo, our GoFundMe, or sponsoring us on our Anchor.fm page, so we can continue to provide you with quality entertainment.
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inkcarcerationtodays boondogglechris bianchicb entertainmentsummit festlegend recordings
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy