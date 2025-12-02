Putin, Witkoff & Kushner: Moscow authorities take pride in the city… I hope you’ve been able to see for yourselves’ - Putin

‘Moscow authorities take pride in the city… I hope you’ve been able to see for yourselves’ — says Putin through translator.

Talks have been going on for two hours and are now entering a third.

❗️Witkoff and Kushner will travel to one of the European countries after talks with Putin, where they have planned a meeting with Zelensky — Axios

Adding, not from this meeting, prior to:

Russia does not intend to go to war with Europe, but if Europeans want to fight, we are ready "right now" — Putin

Other statements:

– If Europe starts a war with Russia, soon Moscow will have no one to negotiate with.

– In response to attacks on tankers in the Black Sea, Russia will expand strikes on Ukrainian ports and the ships entering them

– We can also completely cut Ukraine off from the sea if Kiev continues piracy against Russian vessels