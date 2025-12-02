Putin, Witkoff & Kushner: Moscow authorities take pride in the city… I hope you’ve been able to see for yourselves’ - Putin

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
‘Moscow authorities take pride in the city… I hope you’ve been able to see for yourselves’ — says Putin through translator.
Talks have been going on for two hours and are now entering a third.
❗️Witkoff and Kushner will travel to one of the European countries after talks with Putin, where they have planned a meeting with Zelensky — Axios
Adding, not from this meeting, prior to:
Russia does not intend to go to war with Europe, but if Europeans want to fight, we are ready "right now" — Putin
Other statements:
– If Europe starts a war with Russia, soon Moscow will have no one to negotiate with.
– In response to attacks on tankers in the Black Sea, Russia will expand strikes on Ukrainian ports and the ships entering them
– We can also completely cut Ukraine off from the sea if Kiev continues piracy against Russian vessels