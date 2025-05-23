BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Listen To How You RESPOND - Shadow Self-Work 101
Cory - Nature Is The Answer
Cory - Nature Is The Answer
41 views • 15 hours ago

We may live in a world where it can seem hard to navigate, but to remind ourselves of that which we are able to control to the best of our ability and then learn how to become present with this ability, we may say it is the process of Shadow Work (as also coined by Carl Jung). It is to become aware of what we are casting upon others or ourselves, for the totality in knowing thyself. Simple strategies and trends are shared in this video, also showing several examples and insights. Don't forget that the path is the very goal you are looking to attain; all your struggles, frustrations, discernments, delineations and disciplines, are all what prepares you to become one with the goal until there is no more goal. Note that my understanding of these concepts, as with my other reflections, are purely self-attained and through nature, I did not read any books on this matter, though of course we may be influenced by others.

Learn more about the opposite to everything in your life, to perhaps completely transform the way you live: https://healthrevealed.org/taboo

Talk to my book as an AI: https://app.mindstudio.ai/agents/the-arts-and-book-of-opposites-by-cory-edmund-endrulat-2b08e41f/run

PS. The next time someone responds to you strangely or rudely online, you could just remain silent and send them this video, hah.


Join My Regular Livestream To Support My Work: https://twitch.tv/kookoonuttv

Top Videos: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lsCPxDpKDlA

5-Acre Education Project In Tampa Florida: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qeFx0-2jdnA

Health Revealed (Huge Project on Untold Psychology): https://www.youtube.com/@Health-Revealed

The Two Solutions of the Future, Permaculture and Voluntaryism: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1TcwONlefic

Event With Over 50 Speakers & 100s of Resources: https://nita.one/summit

All The Links: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth


#ShadowSelfWork #SelfAwareness #EmotionalHealing #PersonalGrowth #Mindfulness

Keywords
freedompoliticstruthshadow work
