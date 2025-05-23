Listen To How You RESPOND - Shadow Self-Work 101

We may live in a world where it can seem hard to navigate, but to remind ourselves of that which we are able to control to the best of our ability and then learn how to become present with this ability, we may say it is the process of Shadow Work (as also coined by Carl Jung). It is to become aware of what we are casting upon others or ourselves, for the totality in knowing thyself. Simple strategies and trends are shared in this video, also showing several examples and insights. Don't forget that the path is the very goal you are looking to attain; all your struggles, frustrations, discernments, delineations and disciplines, are all what prepares you to become one with the goal until there is no more goal. Note that my understanding of these concepts, as with my other reflections, are purely self-attained and through nature, I did not read any books on this matter, though of course we may be influenced by others.

PS. The next time someone responds to you strangely or rudely online, you could just remain silent and send them this video, hah.





