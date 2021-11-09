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America In Turmoil: In Quick Succession - Future Destabilization Agenda Against The United States
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151 views • November 09, 2021
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: America heats up, not only through physical disasters (fires etc) but also social, political and economic tensions. There will be deliberate attempts to destabilize the country through 'scare packages'- handmade explosives paid for with unknown secret money that has the effect of frightening the country to the point that the military has to be called out full force, full time. Think Paris a few years ago. America sees her own force used against her. Revelations of wartime abuses by the military, now to be played out at home.
Full prophetic word can be seen on the blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/07/17/in-quick-succession-america-in-turmoil-july-16-2019/
Similar prophecy can be found here:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/03/28/a-vision-of-america-march-28-2020/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
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YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
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OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: America heats up, not only through physical disasters (fires etc) but also social, political and economic tensions. There will be deliberate attempts to destabilize the country through 'scare packages'- handmade explosives paid for with unknown secret money that has the effect of frightening the country to the point that the military has to be called out full force, full time. Think Paris a few years ago. America sees her own force used against her. Revelations of wartime abuses by the military, now to be played out at home.
Full prophetic word can be seen on the blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/07/17/in-quick-succession-america-in-turmoil-july-16-2019/
Similar prophecy can be found here:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/03/28/a-vision-of-america-march-28-2020/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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