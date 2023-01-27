Weapons of Mass Destruction

Hosea 4:6

King James Version Bible

6 My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge: because thou hast rejected knowledge, I will also reject thee, that thou shalt be no priest to me: seeing thou hast forgotten the law of thy God, I will also forget thy children.





2 Timothy 3:5 King James Version Bible

“Having a form of godliness, but denying the power thereof: from such turn away.”





If it is poison, don't drink it and then say, the Bible say if they drink any deadly thing it shall not harm them.

Pay attention to how the Spirit of God is leading you.

The devil used scriptures to tempt Jesus into sinning against God.





Matthew 4:5-7 KJV Bible

5 Then the devil taketh him up into the holy city, and setteth him on a pinnacle of the temple,

6 And saith unto him, If thou be the Son of God, cast thyself down: for it is written, He shall give his angels charge concerning thee: and in their hands they shall bear thee up, lest at any time thou dash thy foot against a stone.

7 Jesus said unto him, It is written again, Thou shalt not tempt the Lord thy God.





