Together Together - Thank You, Brits! You Sing For Humanity, For All Of Us In The World

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This will bring a smile to your face, and/or warm your heart. It's a very good night cap. A big thank you to my subscriber who sent this along tome.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gYcbGOf1R0U
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]. Thank you
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https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w
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License
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)