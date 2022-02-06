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Canadian officials are imposing more tyrannical measures from midnight tonight, police will be cutting off the fuel supply to the convoy for freedom, anyone bringing petrol diesel
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110 views • February 06, 2022
Canadian officials are imposing more tyrannical measures from midnight tonight, police will be cutting off the fuel supply to the convoy for freedom, anyone bringing petrol diesel, even gas, will be charged with “assisting an illegal activity", Trudeau is on the ropes and desperate!
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