Alex Jones Full Show 12/15/22 World Awakens To Nightmare Revelation

https://www.infowarsstore.com/ World Awakens To Nightmare Revelation That Covid-19 & The Poison Shots Were A Deliberate Depopulation Plan! FULL SHOW 12/15/22

Left-wing radicals are attempting to destroy Alex Jones via the court system! Please help Alex by making a donation to his legal defense at https://www.Saveinfowars.com to keep him in the fight! Don’t let the NWO be successful with their latest tactic against Free Speech! Attorney Thomas Renz joins Alex Jones live via Skype to share new intel he's received concerning the next bioweapon attack released on mankind by the globalist cabal, but first they want the World Health Organization's treaty to give absolute power over medical emergencies to the U.N. Paul Joseph Watson hosts the final hour of the Alex Jones Show

