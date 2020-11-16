76. HAS DONALD TRUMP TURNED ON NETANYAHU?

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VIDEO ON BIT CHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/video/VFRa0NYxizLL/
0:00 - - Introduction to video - De-industrializing America. Civil war. Moving industry south. Letting Dem cities burn. News articles...
1:36 - - US ISRAEL Energy Co-operation act. Legislating "illegal" technology transfers into legality.
2:52 - - *Senior Trump Official: Politicians Get ‘Very Rich’ by Supporting Israel*
10:00 - - We need Jews, Christians and Muslims coming together in the United States. The Belt & Road is being rammed together while America fights over election.
14:18 - - The US Israel Energy Co-operation Act in full.
15:21 - - *Israeli Semiconductors and the US-China Tech War*
22:52 - - My UN Refugee document and it's relevance to current events. Written about in 2012 from jail, unfolding now.
24:00 - - Back to *Israeli Semiconductors and the US-China Tech War*
31:16 - - Zohar Zisapel, the king of critical infrastructure security. Israeli Military Intelligence. Please see...
9. COVID KILL SWITCH | ISRAELS SECRET WEAPON, THE TALPIOT PROGRAM - REMASTERED
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qZ9_URbPIgk
48:35 - - UN document, my writing on Israeli intelligence activity in Australia and elsewhere.
52:18 - - *At Last, Israelis Are Turning Away From Their Medieval Religious Maniacs*
58:17 - - Kissinger's right hand man Dr Steve Pieczenik talks getting rid of the US Constitution, bringing in Chabad Lubavitch Jared Kushner.
*Netanyahu After Biden Win: 'Republicans, Democrats, There's No Difference'*
Speaking at Knesset vote to ratify Trump-brokered normalization deal with Bahrain, Netanyahu says 'I've had a warm relationship with Joe Biden for many years'
https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/.premium.HIGHLIGHT-netanyahu-after-biden-win-republicans-democrats-there-s-no-difference-1.9301342
*Israeli Semiconductors and the US-China Tech War*
With its strong tech industry, Israel has emerged as a rare beneficiary of the U.S.-China rivalry – for now.
https://thediplomat.com/2020/11/israeli-semicon..