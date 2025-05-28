BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Hope Found at the Mall: Sunday Outreach Stories!🔥
The Captain Mike Show
The Captain Mike Show
7 followers
6 views • 1 day ago

🔥 God is moving — and lives are being transformed!
Watch these powerful testimonies from our recent outreach and see how Jesus is still healing, saving, and restoring hearts today. 🙌💬

🎥 Watch the full recap now!
👉 [Insert video link or post it directly on your feed]

🌐 Learn more about the mission at VoyagersMinistries.com

Stay connected — Like, Follow & Subscribe:
📱 Facebook | 📸 Instagram | 📺 YouTube
Be inspired daily and share in what God is doing through His people.

🕊️ Jesus said, “Go into all the world and preach the gospel to all creation.” – Mark 16:15
Let’s be the hands and feet of Christ together.

📍 Join us EVERY Sunday at 1:30PM PST at the Temecula Valley Mall for our weekly outreach. As well as EVERY Monday (location tbd) for our weekly Homeless Outreach!


Whether you’re new to the faith or not, there’s a place for you to come serve and be part of the movement!

#JesusChangesEverything #TestimonyPower #VoyagersMinistries #REVChurch #OutreachForChrist #TemeculaForJesus #BeALight #GreatCommission #GospelOnTheMove


Keywords
godchristianweekly outreach
