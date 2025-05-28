Hope Found at the Mall: Sunday Outreach Stories!🔥

🔥 God is moving — and lives are being transformed!

Watch these powerful testimonies from our recent outreach and see how Jesus is still healing, saving, and restoring hearts today.





Watch the full recap now!

Learn more about the mission at VoyagersMinistries.com

Be inspired daily and share in what God is doing through His people.

🕊️ Jesus said, “Go into all the world and preach the gospel to all creation.” – Mark 16:15

Let’s be the hands and feet of Christ together.

📍 Join us EVERY Sunday at 1:30PM PST at the Temecula Valley Mall for our weekly outreach. As well as EVERY Monday (location tbd) for our weekly Homeless Outreach!



Whether you’re new to the faith or not, there’s a place for you to come serve and be part of the movement!

