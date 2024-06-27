BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Tucker Carlson Responds to Julian Assange’s Release During Australia Speech
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1912 followers
10 months ago

Tucker Carlson Responds to Julian Assange’s Release During Australia Speech


Tucker Carlson


Tucker Carlson speaks Down Under from Canberra and assesses Julian Assange's release. We also answer questions from an adversarial press corps.


Watch more here: https://watchtcn.co/49CDF2t


Subscribe to the new Tucker Carlson Network channel for more exclusive content:    / @tcnetwork


Follow Tucker on X: https://x.com/TuckerCarlson


Text “TUCKER” to 44055 for exclusive updates.


#TuckerCarlson #JulianAssange #Australia #JoeBiden #DonaldTrump #QandA #speech #debate #immigration #conspiracytheories #Putin #war #Ukraine #politics #news


Chapters:

0:00 Intro

2:31 Tucker reacts to Julian Assange's release

16:13 Christianity

21:49 Q&A

21:55 Who's the most difficult person Tucker has interviewed?

27:32 Tucker clashes with journalist over Putin

32:33 Assange

37:05 Is China a threat?

43:22 Heated exchange between Tucker and liberal journalist on immigration


https://youtu.be/dka2i27sxgs?si=iAoxWZ6Np2G-URA0

tuckerduringcarlson responds to julianassanges releaseaustralia speech
