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Ask Dr. Jane: Is it Safe to Receive Blood or Plasma from the Jabbed?
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659 views • March 03, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
On Wednesday, Dr. Jane Ruby joined the Stew Peters Show for her ‘Ask Dr. Jane’ segment to discuss the jab’s effect on individuals with AIDS, Governor Ron DeSantis, and much more. Tune in to watch and listen to Dr. Jane dissect the corruption of non-Covid related medical companies, mRNA, and plasma-infusions.
Don't miss a moment of Tuesday's edition of the Stew Peters Show, live on StewPeters.com
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vwa4jn-ask-dr.-jane-is-it-safe-to-receive-blood-or-plasma-from-the-jabbed.html
On Wednesday, Dr. Jane Ruby joined the Stew Peters Show for her ‘Ask Dr. Jane’ segment to discuss the jab’s effect on individuals with AIDS, Governor Ron DeSantis, and much more. Tune in to watch and listen to Dr. Jane dissect the corruption of non-Covid related medical companies, mRNA, and plasma-infusions.
Don't miss a moment of Tuesday's edition of the Stew Peters Show, live on StewPeters.com
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vwa4jn-ask-dr.-jane-is-it-safe-to-receive-blood-or-plasma-from-the-jabbed.html
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