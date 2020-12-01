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Tony Robbins Interviewing a Robot- Gratitude, Caring + Service Shine Through
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47 views • December 01, 2020
Tony Robbins interviews an android that almost passes the Turing test, robot Sophia.
Which shines through in the interview is not only our technological progress, but Tony's service orientation, caring, and gratitude. If everyone were to program themselves to experience these emotions on a regular basis the world would be a far better place.
Watch a portion of the interview, and remember to be grateful.
To watch Tony interview the Robot -- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3V_RALGBWA8
Tony Robbins breathing/ Gratitude exercise-- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u1JIIF6o0RM
#tonyrobbins #gratitude #sofiarobot
htttp://www.rechargeFreedom.com for more
Which shines through in the interview is not only our technological progress, but Tony's service orientation, caring, and gratitude. If everyone were to program themselves to experience these emotions on a regular basis the world would be a far better place.
Watch a portion of the interview, and remember to be grateful.
To watch Tony interview the Robot -- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3V_RALGBWA8
Tony Robbins breathing/ Gratitude exercise-- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u1JIIF6o0RM
#tonyrobbins #gratitude #sofiarobot
htttp://www.rechargeFreedom.com for more
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