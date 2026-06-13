Melbourne Freedom Rally Saturday 13 June 2026

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This video covers all today's talks, all covering the sad and poor state that our governments and corporations have brought us to. The government is purposely destroying society as we know it. The medical corporations are still trying to kill anybody they can with the COVID 'jab' and their diabolical hospital care protocol. When will they be made to stop? Exposure of all this anti-life corruption is coming up and many of the unsuspecting and uninformed public will have massive mental melt-downs when they see the truth of it all.