Not on my watch! 2A Forever

Many Americans are very troubled by the recent proposals made by politicians to ban certain firearms, limit magazine capacity, and push the VERY DANGEROUS proposition of "Red Flag laws" or "Emergency Risk Protection Orders" which would allow law enforcement to cease the guns of any individual based on the accusations or the opinions of another claiming them to be mentally unsound or an imminent threat (without them having committed a crime). This is not only a violation of an American's Constitutional rights, but it opens the door to all kinds of abuse, harassment, and presumed guilt on the whim of any person who might have a grudge or ill-will toward a perfectly sane gun owner. This is an attempt to set up some kind of pre-crime prosecution like in the movie Minority Report. Bills like H.R. 5717- Gun Violence Prevention and Community Safety Act of 2020 are already pushing this attack on gun owners and cannot be allowed in America.



As an American and a proud southerner, I have always been pro-gun for both hunting and self-defense. I have also always believed that the 2nd Amendment should be the ONLY "gun permit" an American needs. We shouldn't need permission from a local sheriff to conceal-carry a gun. I always carry a handgun and I have had to stop a crime in progress on several occasions.